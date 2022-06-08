Wendy’s introducing Strawberry Frosty for limited time

The frozen treat will be available until July 3.

HOUSTON – Summer is finally here and to help cool off -- Wendy’s has released its “high-anticipated” Strawberry Frosty for many berry-lovers to enjoy.

According to CNN Business, the strawberry will temporarily replace vanilla -- but don’t worry -- the vanilla flavor will return once the promotion is over.

The Strawberry Frosty apparently became a big hit when it was released last year in Canada, becoming one of the chain’s “most talked about items,” according to a report.

So, how does it taste?

The new-flavored frosty, according to Wendy’s website, has “a light and fruity spin on your favorite thick and creamy dessert. Sweet as a freshly picked strawberry, perfect for a freshly dipped fry.”

Ad

Wendy’s also introduced its Summer Strawberry Salad, featuring the chain’s signature lettuce blend, herb-marinated grilled chicken breast, a three-cheese blend of Parmesan, Asiago, and Romano, Applewood smoked bacon, and, of course, strawberries. All topped with candied almonds and Marzetti® Champagne Vinaigrette, according to its website.