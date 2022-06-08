SOUND OFF: How is inflation affecting your spending?

Inflation is pushing up prices on everything from gas to eggs.

During the 12-month period that ended in April, consumer prices increased 8.3%. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of gasoline rose an average of 43.6% in the past year. Airline tickets are up 33.3%, used cars and trucks nearly 23%, eggs 14.3%.

Are you feeling the squeeze? We want to know how you’re coping with rising prices. If you would like to share your experiences, fill out the form below.

We may use your response in an upcoming story.