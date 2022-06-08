96º

LIVE

Local News

SOUND OFF: How is inflation affecting your spending?

We want to know how you’re coping with rising prices

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Inflation, Consumer, Economy, Houston
File image of high prices at the pump (Canva/KPRC 2)

Inflation is pushing up prices on everything from gas to eggs.

During the 12-month period that ended in April, consumer prices increased 8.3%. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of gasoline rose an average of 43.6% in the past year. Airline tickets are up 33.3%, used cars and trucks nearly 23%, eggs 14.3%.

Are you feeling the squeeze? We want to know how you’re coping with rising prices. If you would like to share your experiences, fill out the form below.

We may use your response in an upcoming story.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter