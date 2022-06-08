Burglars nab nearly $20K in hair products from north Houston business, police say

Vehicle used in burglary of a business in the 5500 block of Yale St on April 10, according to police.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects accused of stealing nearly $20,000 in hair products from a business in north Houston.

Police said, on April 10, two suspects burglarized a building in the 5500 block of Yale St. shortly before 4 a.m.

Video surveillance captured the suspects stealing numerous items of hair accessories, then fled the scene in a silver four-door vehicle.

The stolen merchandise was valued at $19,896. police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.