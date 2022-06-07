Woman facing eviction sets apartment on fire, attacks deputy with box cutter in League City, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A woman who was being evicted from her apartment Tuesday set her unit on fire and attacked a deputy constable with a box cutter, League City officials said.

It happened at the Calder Square Apartments located at 1111 W. Main Street, across the street from the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Constable Justin West with Galveston County Precinct 4 said constable deputies were attempting to serve a possession order to a woman who was supposed to have moved out of her unit. As constable deputies approached the woman, they said she exited the apartment with no clothes on and threatened them with a box cutter. West said smoke was coming from the apartment when the woman came out the door.

One of the constable deputies was able to disarm the woman, take her into custody and get her to medical personnel who arrived on the scene, West said. Deputies then evacuated the apartment building.

Fire crews quickly doused the blaze and arson investigators were called to the scene. It is believed the evicted tenant deliberately started the fire, investigators said.

Ad

League City Fire Chief Michael Lugo said the downstairs unit was heavily damaged by the fire. The woman living inside that unit was critically burned, Lugo said. Lugo said someone living in a unit above the fire also had to be taken to the hospital for injuries related to the fire.

Firefighters said they were able to rescue one dog from the apartment but found the body of another animal inside. West said the dead animal, believed to be a dog, had been dead for some time before the fire occurred.

West said the evicted tenant could face charges connected to the attack on the deputy, as well as the possible arson. Those possible charges are being evaluated pending the outcome of the other woman’s injuries and the evicted tenant’s mental health evaluation.