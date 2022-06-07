79º

LIVE

Local News

Driver killed in crash involving 2 vehicles in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Deadly Crash, Crash, HCSO, Beaumont Highway, Traffic
Driver killed in crash involving 2 vehicles in northeast Harris County, HCSO says (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in northeast Harris County Tuesday, deputies said.

It happened in the 11700 block of Beaumont Highway near Oates Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one of the two drivers that were involved has been confirmed dead at the scene.

Right now, investigators are unsure what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email