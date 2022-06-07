Driver killed in crash involving 2 vehicles in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in northeast Harris County Tuesday, deputies said.

It happened in the 11700 block of Beaumont Highway near Oates Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one of the two drivers that were involved has been confirmed dead at the scene.

Right now, investigators are unsure what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.