New startup for busy Houston homeowners

ToDooly is a startup new to the Houston market that matches homeowners with young helpers to complete tasks around the house or yard while earning cash and gaining professional experience.

ToDooly workers help with tasks like lawn care and moving assistance.

ToDooly Founder Sergio Rodriguez modeled the business after his own experiences after immigrating to the U.S. He appeared on KPRC 2+ with ToDooly Helper Chad Fontenot Monday to share more information about the business.

