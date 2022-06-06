HPD officer shot at by suspect while investigating shooting in SE Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a suspect got into a shootout with one of them while they were trying to investigate a shooting in southeast Houston Monday, authorities said.

It happened in the 4500 block of Idaho Street near Cullen around 12:45 a.m.

According to HPD, two officers were responding to a call about a disturbance in the area when they heard gunshots. One of the officers went to see where the gunshots were coming from when police said he saw a passenger in a white Ford Expedition holding a gun.

C. Hatcher with HPD said the suspect pointed the weapon in the officer’s direction. The officer then discharged his weapon and shot at the suspect multiple times, Hatcher said.

Hatcher said the vehicle began driving down Idaho Street and when the suspect got nearly a block away, he shot at the officer again.

Investigators said nearly 15 rounds of shots were fired during the incident and the officer was not injured.

A search is underway as police work to find that suspect. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact HPD.