Have you seen Thelma? Deputies searching for missing 52-year-old woman last seen in Fort Bend County

Thelma Alvarado, 52 was last seen in Richmond.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 52-year-old Thelma Alvarado, who was reported missing on June 5.

Alvarado was last seen in the 2100 block of Preston Street in Richmond at around 6:20 p.m.

FBCSO said Alvarado was wearing a blue buttoned-up long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

No foul play is indicated in her disappearance, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call FBCSO’s non-emergency number at 281-334-4665.