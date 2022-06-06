12-year-old robs gas station at gunpoint after stealing guardian’s gun from locked cabinet, reports say

HARTFORD, Mich. – A story of a 12-year-old who robbed a store with his guardian’s stolen gun in West Michigan earlier this week has gone viral, according to reports by KPRC 2 sister station ClickonDetroit.com.

The story was originally reported by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. According to the reports, on Wednesday, the pre-teen allegedly walked into the gas station and demanded money.

The cashier told WOOD-TV that she initially thought he was joking and asked if he was serious. That’s when the boy allegedly took out a 9MM and held it up. The video shows him even firing off a round into the station’s ceiling. The cashier gave him the bag of money with thousands of dollars inside.

The boy ran off with the money, but was later captured by Hartford police, according to reports.

The boy allegedly stole the gun from a locked cabinet in his home. He pried open the cabinet to get the gun, which belonged to his guardian.

