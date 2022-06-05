87º

Texas

Uvalde funeral attendant who encountered gunman says he tried to go after shooter, was held back, NBC News reports

Cody Briseno said he has helped bury five children who died at that day, including a cousin.

NBC News

FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE, Texas – Cody Briseno, a funeral attendant who works across the street from the site of the state’s deadliest school shooting, was one of the first people to encounter the gunman on May 24.

Briseno had rushed to help after the shooter’s pickup crashed outside Robb Elementary School, but fled after seeing the 18-year-old with an “evil look” holding a rifle.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Briseno, who has helped bury several of the victims, including a relative, described the encounter and how he was prepared to charge the shooter after his wife brought him his gun, but was told by arriving officers to back away.

