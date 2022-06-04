Woman dead, man found shot in attempted murder-suicide outside Walmart parking lot in NW Harris County, HCSO says

A woman was found shot to death and a man was found wounded in the head in an attempted murder-suicide, according to deputies.

It happened in the 13000 block of Tomball Parkway at around 2:15 a.m. early Saturday.

According to HCSO Sgt. Dennis Wolfford, the couple, who were apparently in a relationship, were in a vehicle that did not belong to them. Family members on the scene told deputies that the couple had agreed to meet with the owner at the parking lot.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that the woman was attempting to end her relationship with the man. At some point, shots were fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the woman, who was in the passenger seat, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.

The man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies said he was found holding a gun in his hand. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

It was unclear if the owner of the vehicle arrived prior to the shooting.