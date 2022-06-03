Going to Mars? We are: This Space Center Houston festival takes look inside NASA mission to visit Moon, Mars

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Space Center Houston’s Moon2Mars Festival is coming to the Houston venue June 9 through 12.

The event is an annual festival and business conference featuring emerging ideas and technologies that will transport humans to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

The festival includes indoor and outdoor exhibits, live entertainment and educational programming.

Scheduled performers include Katie Toupin, SHAED, Aaron Watson and American Authors.

Go here for the full schedule.

Go here for tickets (which include general admission access to Space Center Houston).