81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Going to Mars? We are: This Space Center Houston festival takes look inside NASA mission to visit Moon, Mars

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Moon 2 Mars, Space Center Houston
Space Center Houston (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Space Center Houston’s Moon2Mars Festival is coming to the Houston venue June 9 through 12.

The event is an annual festival and business conference featuring emerging ideas and technologies that will transport humans to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

The festival includes indoor and outdoor exhibits, live entertainment and educational programming.

Scheduled performers include Katie Toupin, SHAED, Aaron Watson and American Authors.

Go here for the full schedule.

Go here for tickets (which include general admission access to Space Center Houston).

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email