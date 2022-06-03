82º

15-year-old reported missing in Sims Bayou, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who they say is missing in Sims Bayou.

Initial details were limited, however, Houston police say the southeast HPD unit, Houston Fire Department officials and FOX are searching the area.

According to a tweet from HPD, the search appears to be taking place behind the World Harvest Outreach Church and Greater Grace Church which are located in the 10800 block of Scott Street.

