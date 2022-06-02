Person barricaded inside apartment after deadly shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A person has barricaded themselves inside an apartment after a man was fatally shot in southwest Houston Thursday, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9350 Country Creek Dr. around 12:22 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man that had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where police said he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, an individual that authorities were questioning stopped cooperating with officers and barricaded themselves inside an apartment.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.