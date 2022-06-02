Investigation underway after person fatally shot near Medical Center, police say

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a person was reportedly shot to death near the Medical Center area Thursday.
It happened at an apartment complex located in the 7600 block of Phoenix at around 10:35 a.m.
According to HPD, no other information is available at this time.
KPRC 2 will provide more updates as additional details become available.
Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a person at 7676 Phoenix about 1035 a.m.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 2, 2022
Incident occurred in an apartment complex parking lot.
No other information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/qE93NjI89w