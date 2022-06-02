87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Investigation underway after person fatally shot near Medical Center, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Medical Center, Crime, Shooting, HPD
generic police lights (WJXT)

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a person was reportedly shot to death near the Medical Center area Thursday.

It happened at an apartment complex located in the 7600 block of Phoenix at around 10:35 a.m.

According to HPD, no other information is available at this time.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as additional details become available.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email