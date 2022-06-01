Tips to help businesses prepare for hurricane season

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially kicks off on June 1 and insurance leader QBE North America is offering tips for businesses to help predict, prepare and protect against severe weather.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially kicks off on June 1 and insurance leader QBE North America offered tips for businesses to help prepare and protect against severe weather.

QBE suggests the following actions to help business owners ready their property and employees. The focus is on protecting:

People. Employee safety is the number-one concern. COVID safety is still an issue, especially with the potential for additional on-site workers such as outside responders, contractors, and vendors in the event of storm damage. Businesses should have formalized procedures for protecting all workers during both response and restoration periods. Stock up on essential items ahead of time and if possible, use a storage facility for storing materials like chainsaws, fuel for generators, plywood, pumps, and other key machinery, as well as survival needs like PPE, disinfectants, water, food items, batteries, first aid kits, and medications.

Property. Make sure employees know how to turn off water, gas, and other utilities when necessary, and conduct proper facilities training so multiple people can be called on in a crisis, if needed, especially those in close proximity to the business.

Records. Gather contacts that are crucial to business operations, such as employees, banks, lawyers, accountants and suppliers. Save this information in an alternate and accessible off-site location.

Inventory. Have an up-to-date inventory of what is in your offices and facilities, including products and assets, as well as current financials. Keep in mind physical records can easily get destroyed so have a backup elsewhere.

Power. Have a plan in place if there is a loss in power. Make sure generators are on hand and employees know how to use them safely. Companies should be prepared for longer-than-usual power outages.

Jan Young, Vice President of Commercial Risk Services with QBE North America, appeared on KPRC 2+ Wednesday to share additional insights. Watch the segment in the video player at the top of the page.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and the KPRC 2 app.