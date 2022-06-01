Students, staff ‘not returning’ to Robb Elementary campus after mass shooting, Uvalde CISD says

UVALDE, Texas – Students and staff are “not returning” to Robb Elementary campus, the Uvalde CISD superintendent said in a letter released after the mass shooting in the small Texas town last week in which 21 people died.

The letter reads, in part, “Students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. We are working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalized. We are also working with agencies to help us identify improvements on all UCISD campuses.”

The letter, issued by Superintendent Hal Harrell, continues, “UCISD has and will continue to work with law enforcement who are investigating the event and realize that many questions remain. Because the investigation is ongoing and information is evolving, we are going to reserve comment until all state and federal agencies have completed their review.”

The letter comes as conflicting claims have been made about cooperation with state and federal law enforcement investigating the mass shooting.

Read the full letter here below.

