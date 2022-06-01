Student taken into custody after bringing gun to Goose Creek Memorial High School, principal says

BAYTOWN, Texas – Goose Creek Memorial High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student was found in possession of a firearm, according to Kathryn Holland, the school’s principal.

Holland said the student was apprehended upon his arrival to campus, and the gun was unloaded. A member of the Goose Creek CISD Police Department assisted with the situation and additional units were dispatched.

The student was removed from campus and the instructional day continued without interruption.

Holland sent a letter to parents which read, in part:

“As a reminder, students are bound to the rules and responsibilities outlined in the Goose Creek CISD Student Code of Conduct. If students are found to be in violation of the Student Expectations and/or Standards of Conduct, disciplinary actions will be taken.

“It is our duty to ensure our students and staff are safe on school premises at all times. We are grateful for the assistance of the Goose Creek CISD Police department and campus employees during this incident. We urge our students to make sound choices as it pertains to their education and their behavior in the district and always, if you see something, say something.”