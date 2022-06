DAYTON, Texas – A manhunt is underway in the Dayton area after officers said a wanted felon stole a police cruiser during an arrest attempt.

TDCJ is assisting the Dayton Police Department with looking for 54-year-old Clifford O’Clair who was last seen around N. Winfree Street.

O’Clair is described as a white man with a thin build and gray hair.

According to authorities, O’Clair also escaped from a Liberty County constable a week ago.