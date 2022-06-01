Expert tips on how to prepare for mosquito season

HOUSTON – Local pest control company Arrow Exterminators warned of a strong mosquito season and shared ways to prevent mosquitos from swarming your home.

Prevention tips from Arrow Exterminators Houston:

Eliminate all sources of standing water such as children’s wading pools, birdbaths and flower pots

Keep rain gutters cleaned out to prevent water from standing in drains

Cut back or get rid of unnecessary vegetation around the home where mosquitoes can breed and/or rest

Keep swimming pools covered in colder months to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs there, and drain any water that has collected on top of pool covers

Screen windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside