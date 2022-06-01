Expert tips on how to prepare for mosquito season

HOUSTON – Local pest control company Arrow Exterminators warned of a strong mosquito season and shared ways to prevent mosquitos from swarming your home.
Prevention tips from Arrow Exterminators Houston:
- Eliminate all sources of standing water such as children’s wading pools, birdbaths and flower pots
- Keep rain gutters cleaned out to prevent water from standing in drains
- Cut back or get rid of unnecessary vegetation around the home where mosquitoes can breed and/or rest
- Keep swimming pools covered in colder months to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs there, and drain any water that has collected on top of pool covers
- Screen windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside
- Consider using yellow bug light bulbs in outdoor light fixtures – these bulbs reduce the number of flying insects around your home
Reese Coleman of Arrow Exterminators Houston appeared on KPRC 2+ Wednesday to share additional insights. Listed to them in the video player at the top of the page.
