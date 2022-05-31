90º

Traffic alert: Overturned construction vehicle slows traffic on I-45N northbound at Allen Parkway

Overturned excavator slows traffic on I-45N near Allen Parkway. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Traffic is slowed on Interstate 45 North, northbound at Allen Parkway, due to an overturned excavator, a vehicle used in construction work.

The left shoulder, left and center lanes of the freeway were blocked after the vehicle lost its load shortly after 1 p.m., according to Houston Transtar. It appears the excavator could have possibly fallen off of a flatbed truck.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

