Houston- area residents alarmed after teens allege strange man tried to lure them into his vehicle with cookies

HOUSTON – Families in the Memorial Village Estates neighborhood of Hedwig Village said they’re concerned about what took place in their neighborhood last Friday.

It’s been the talk among the neighbors ever since.

“We have a very tight neighborhood here. About 44 homes,” said Georgia Shebay, who lives in the neighborhood.

The Hedwig Police Department said a man in a black 2014 Lexus Sedan with TX tag KXM3930 allegedly tried to lure two teenage girls into his car.

Shebay, a grandmother, said the parent of a 14-year-old girl shared with neighbors that the male driver offered the teen cookies and asked her to get in his car.

“He said, ‘Come here, I’ve got cookies,’ and she said, ‘No thank you,’ and went off and told her mother,” Shebay said. “Of course, her mother called Hedwig Village police.”

The police department was able to run the license plates of the car, thanks to this license plate reader keeping track of every car coming in and leaving out of the neighborhood.

“One of our neighbors just talked to the police and they track that vehicle and they realized that vehicle has been in his neighborhood three times,” said Yan Xhou, a parent of teenagers.

Shebay said it’s concerning, and she praises the teen girl for knowing what to do.

“That’s scary,” she said. “What else has he done? Does he know where these children live?”

Police said while the driver’s action may be startling, it’s not criminal. Officers said they want to talk to the man to find out his motives. Police said the male driver had been identified but not located yet.

KPRC2 tracked the tags to a home in the Jersey Village area. The owner of the car didn’t want to talk on camera, but said there may be a misunderstanding. He said he owns a limo service and has drivers that pick up several clients in the Hedwig Village neighborhood. He also told KPRC2 the allegations don’t seem to be something his driver, who is a family man, would do.