Construction worker dies after getting entrapped in machine at job site on East Freeway, HFD says

HOUSTON – Emergency crews were working to recover the body of a construction worker who was entrapped in a machine at a worksite along the East Freeway Tuesday morning, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.
HFD received reports about a construction worker who was stuck in a trench near a motel located in the 12700 block of the East Freeway.
When officials arrived at the scene, HFD discovered that the worker, who had gotten stuck in some type of equipment, had died.
The rescue attempt then switched to a recovery effort.
