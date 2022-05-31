Caught-on-camera: Aggravated robbery suspect holds up Dollar General in southwest Houston

Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of Dollar General store located in the 10800 block of Beechnut.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help identifying a suspect responsible for the aggravated robbery of a Dollar General store in southwest Houston.

According to Houston police, on May 10, a man entered a store in the 10800 block of Beechnut around 9:25 p.m. The man pretended to be a customer at first, then walked around the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and handed over the money from the cash drawer.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-20′s, had short faded hair and a blue medical mask on his face.

He was wearing a black shirt with “South Pol” written in white lettering on the front of it, a black zip-up jacket/hoodie that has a triangle on the left shoulder, and black pants.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.