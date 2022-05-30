President Biden honors veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ARLINGTON, Texas – President Joe Biden honored U.S. service members in remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday as part of a day of events commemorating veterans and their families.

Before heading to the cemetery, the president and first lady Jill Biden hosted a breakfast in the East Room of the White House with members of veterans, military service and military families groups, senior Defense Department officials and other administration officials.

The day is likely to feel especially personal to the president: The Bidens began the day in Delaware, where the president visited the grave of his son, Beau Biden, a veteran who served in Iraq and died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. Monday marks the seventh anniversary of his passing.

