HPD officer injured after vehicle hits patrol car while blocking traffic, police say

An HPD officer was injured in a major crash caused by a possible speeding driver in southeast Houston, police say.

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer who was blocking traffic was injured in a major crash involving a speeding vehicle in southeast Houston Saturday night, police said.

According to HPD Lt. Izaguirre, the female police officer and several others were blocking traffic in the 8900 block of Almeda Genoa Road while completing an investigation on a prior crash after a vehicle struck a light pole.

At around 10 p.m., the officer was inside her vehicle with the emergency lights on while several officers completed the investigation outside.

Suddenly, Lt. Izaguirre said officers noticed a vehicle coming at them at a high rate of speed. A loud screeching sound was heard from the vehicle’s brakes when police said it struck the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The officer inside the vehicle had trouble breathing during the impact and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. She sustained injuries to the head, back, and legs and is expected to survive, according to police.

The driver who struck the patrol vehicle was also transported to an area hospital.

An investigation is ongoing from DWI officers to determine whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

No other injuries were reported.