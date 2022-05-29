77º

Driver shot in head after shootout stemming from possible road rage on Houston’s south side, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Rilwan Balogun

Investigation is underway after a road rage shootout on Houston's south side Sunday morning. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after what they believe was a road rage incident that ended with a shootout between two groups in the South Loop Sunday morning.

According to HPD Lt. Izaguirre, the incident began at around 3 a.m. in southwest Houston where they said two vehicles, a white Pontiac and a Chevy Monte Carlo, were involved in a minor crash.

The two vehicles followed one another, and ended at the Cullen Boulevard and South Loop intersection on Houston’s south side.

According to witnesses who told police, a passenger from the white Pontiac got out of the vehicle and started shooting multiple times at the Chevy Monte Carlo.

Two people then exited the Chevy Monte Carlo and returned fire, then fled the scene on foot, Lt. Izaguirre said.

One of their bullets from the Chevy struck the driver of the Pontiac in the head. He was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police did not provide a description of the two suspects involved in the shootout.

Another passenger in the Pontiac was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries not related to the shootout.

