VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Demonstrators gather outside NRA convention in downtown Houston Saturday

HOUSTON – Outside the George R. Brown convention center in Houston Saturday, demonstrators gathered to protest the NRA during Day 2 of its annual convention.
A small group of Proud Boys was seen gathering nearby in an area designated for counter-protests.
Here’s what it looks like at Discovery Green Saturday.
MORE: NRA Convention in Houston: This is what you need to know, from high-profile speakers to security measures
PHOTOS: An inside look at NRA Convention happening this weekend at GRB
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.