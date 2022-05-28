Delta to ‘strategically decrease’ flight schedule this summer due to factors including staffing issues, company says

A Delta Airlines aircraft taxi's, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines lost $940 million in the first quarter, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, yet bookings surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them. While Delta's revenue is recovering, the Atlanta airline faces stiff headwinds from higher spending on fuel and labor. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA – If you plan to fly Delta Air Lines this summer, you may want to check the flight schedule often.

The Atlanta-based airline said in a news release that they plan to “strategically decrease” their flight schedule this summer, reducing service by approximately 100 departing flights daily between July 1-Aug. 7.

The reduction of flights will only affect markets in the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves, the release said.

Allison Ausband, Chief Customer Experience Officer for Delta said in a statement that factors in the reduction of service include an increase in COVID-19 cases, weather and air traffic control, and staffing.

“We deeply appreciate the energy and efforts of our people and the confidence of our customers as we adapt and pivot to ensure we provide the airline-of-choice experience we’re so proud to be known for,” she stated.

Delta’s announcement comes after over three million people are expected to travel this weekend for Memorial Day, according to AAA.