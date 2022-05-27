Staying safe while swimming: These City of Houston community pools will open in phases throughout summer season

HOUSTON – Today kicks off a long holiday weekend for many, Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer.

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s, folks throughout Houston will be looking to enjoy pools throughout the city.

The national lifeguard shortage is having an impact on Houston’s summer swim season.

Out of 37 pools throughout the city, only 12 will open this weekend, six at a time. This is because the city does not have enough lifeguards, according to Leroy Maura, City of Houston Parks and Recreation Aquatic Supervisor.

City of Houston says it will open the following six pools tomorrow afternoon at 1,

Phase 1 - Schedule A - (Weekend Operation - Saturdays, May 28th and June 4th)

Agnes Moffitt - 10645 Hammerly Blvd., 77043

Lincoln City - 1048 Grenshaw, 77088

Memorial - 6402 Arnot, 77007

Emancipation - 3018 Emancipation, 77004

Wilson - Memorial 100 Gilpin, 77034

Mason - 541 South 75th Street, 77023

The following pools will open Sunday at 1.

Phase 1 - Schedule B – (Weekend Operation - Sundays, May 29th and June 5th)

Judson Robinson, Sr. - 1422 Ledwicke, 77029

T.C. Jester - 4205 T.C. Jester, 77018

Sunnyside - 3502 Bellfort, 77051 D

Moody - 3201 Fulton, 77009 H

Sharpstown - 6855A Harbor Town, 77036

Westbury - 10605 Mullins, 77096

Phase 2 of the summer swim season begins June 7th with pools in Phase 1 Schedule A (above) opening on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Pools in Phase 1 Schedule B (above) will open on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, beginning June 8th.

All pools will be closed on Mondays for regular maintenance.

The city hopes they can attract and retain more lifeguards, so they can bring more pools online. For more information on pay and incentives to become a lifeguard click here.