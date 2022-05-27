85º

Jif peanut butter recall: This is how to claim your replacement product

Fill out the form and Jif will send you a coupon for a replacement jar

Amy Davis, Investigative Reporter

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

JIF Peanut Butter logo, graphic element on white (Associated Press)

HOUSTONYou can’t eat the Jif peanut butter, but some of you emailed asking why you had to eat the cost of the Jif peanut butter you tossed over salmonella concerns.

There is a way to get paid back. Fill out a claim form here. Jif will send you a coupon for a replacement jar.

The page looks like this:

The Jif replacement jar page, as collected on May 27, 2022. (Jif.com)

The initial recall covered these products, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added products that are made with accompanying Jif products.

OUTBREAK UPDATE: Some foods made with Jif brand peanut butter have been recalled. Don’t eat, sell, or serve recalled...

Posted by CDC on Thursday, May 26, 2022

RELATED: Jif peanut butter recalled due to Salmonella outbreak, CDC says

