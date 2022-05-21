92º

Jif peanut butter recalled due to Salmonella outbreak, CDC says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Officials with the Center for Disease Control want you to check your pantry, and if you have Jif Peanut Butter, toss it.

According to the CDC, there is now a Salmonella outbreak connected to the peanut butter.

Experts say consumers should check the packaging for numbers 1274425 through 2140425.

For more information, visit CDC.gov/foodsafety/outbreaks.

