VIDEO: Bold thief continues to steal from NW Houston dollar store despite knowing employee was recording him, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police have released video of a man they said knew an employee was recording his every move, but disregarded that as he stole several items from a dollar store on the northwest side of town.

Video recorded around 10:10 am on May 3 shows a man walking into a dollar store located in the 5700 block of Hollister. An employee recognized the man as a frequent shoplifter and started to record him with his cell phone, police said.

Police said the thief placed several items in his backpack while threatening to shoot the employees if they tried to stop him. He then walked out of the store with his backpack filled with the unpaid merchandise, with some of the items falling to the ground. He then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing 200 to 220 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and brown camo pants.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.