Student arrested at Clear Brook High School after bringing gun to campus, district officials say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Clear Brook High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student brought a gun to the campus, according to the district.

Police arrested a student just before 9 a.m. who had an unloaded weapon on campus, according to a spokesperson from Clear Creek Independent School District.

The school was placed in a lockdown status as a precaution so that officers could do a search for ammunition. No ammunition was found.

District officials said the school day will continue as normal, and asked that parents who would like to check out their student early, to please be patient.