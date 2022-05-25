Police need help locating 1 suspect, identifying another wanted in deadly shooting of man in motel parking lot in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police need the public’s assistance tracking down one known suspect, and help identifying another one wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel in late February.

Bernard Aaron Robertson, 21, is charged with capital murder. The identity of the victim, 42, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

On Feb. 21 around 6:10 p.m., HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot of a motel in the 12900 block of the Northwest Freeway and found the victim lying on the ground.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a white U-Haul van, with Arizona license plates AL3-4831, fleeing the scene. Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived to find the victim lying on the ground and transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene determined the victim pulled into the parking lot in his own vehicle. Two men in a white van were also in the parking lot, and they both got into the victim’s car for a short period of time. The suspects then exited the vehicle and were seen holding pistols.

Ad

Police said one of the suspects, who was wearing a gray shirt, was holding a bag that the victim was trying to get back. While holding him at gunpoint, the suspect pulled the bag from the victim and threw it into an open window of the van. The other suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, then began struggling with the victim while also pointing a pistol at him.

During the struggle, the first suspect reached into the victim’s vehicle, grabbed a backpack and took it with him to the van. One of the suspects shot the victim, who was then struck by the van as the suspects fled the scene southbound on the Northwest Freeway service road.

Further investigation identified Robertson as one of the suspects in this case. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and he remains at large.

The suspect who was wearing the gray t-shirt remains unidentified.

Ad

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robertson and/or knows the identity of the second suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.