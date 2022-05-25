Man trying to harm himself shot after firing at officers in southwest Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man who officers said initially tried to harm himself shot at police in southwest Houston Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened at a home located in the 4500 block of Warm Springs.

Officers said they received a report around 2:30 a.m. of a man trying to harm himself. When they arrived at the scene, the man was in the garage with a weapon, police said.

Investigators said the suspect fired at officers and one officer discharged a weapon, shooting the suspect.

The man is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.