Man shot, killed at homeless encampment in southwest Houston: Police

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment in southwest Houston Monday.

It happened at 8988 Glenmont Dr. around 9:33 p.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, an adult Hispanic male in his 40′s was located at the encampment with a gunshot wound.

Emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

At least two people that were in the area have been detained for questioning, police said.

At this time, officers said there is no known suspect information.