Suspected drunk driver charged in deadly crash near Chinatown, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Luis Alejandro Avalos Avila, 22, is charged with intoxication manslaugter (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after he was involved in a major crash that left a woman dead early Sunday near Chinatown, according to Houston police.

Luis Alejandro Avalos Avila, 22, is charged for intoxication manslaughter.

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police said Avalos Avila was driving a red GMC Yukon truck near the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Ranchester Drive.

Avalos Avila allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection when he struck a black Ford Explorer driven by a woman attempting to make a left turn on Bellaire Boulevard.

The driver of the Ford Explorer died at the scene, according to police.

When Avalos was questioned by authorities, police said he was found to be impaired and was arrested at the scene.

