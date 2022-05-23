PHOTOS: Deep sea giants at center of limited-time Houston Zoo exhibit

HOUSTON – A temporary exhibit called Undersea Discovery featuring massive giants of the deep sea is now open at Houston Zoo.

From now until September 6, visitors can walk through the life-sized jaws of the megalodon, get up close to the Japanese spider crab with the largest leg span of any arthropod and observe the amazing oceanic manta ray with an 18-foot wingspan.

In addition to seeing the towering animatronic marine creatures never before seen in the world, guests will discover threats their real counterparts are facing in the wild and learn ways to save them.

Guests can see the deep-sea marine creatures with the purchase of an Undersea Discovery Add-On Pass. This pass includes unlimited walks through TXU Energy presents Undersea Discovery, a souvenir conservation bracelet, and unlimited rides on the Wildlife Carousel.

The Undersea Discovery Add-On Pass is $7.95 for Zoo members and $8.95 for non-members. Exhibit only tickets are $4.95 for members and non-members and includes one visit through the TXU Energy presents Undersea Discovery exhibit.

By visiting TXU Energy presents Undersea Discovery, the zoo notes guests help save marine animals in the wild and a portion of every zoo admission ticket supports wildlife-saving efforts around the world.

For all the details and to reserve tickets, visit www.houstonzoo.org.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the exhibit.

Undersea Discovery (Jackelin Reyna/Houston Zoo)

