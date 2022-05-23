Deputy crashes patrol unit during chase with 3-wheel motorcycle in NE Harris County, HCSO says

A chase involving a driver in a Switchblade ended in the crash of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in northeast Harris County Monday, deputies said.

HOUSTON – A chase involving a driver in a Switchblade ended in the crash of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in northeast Harris County Monday, deputies said.

The chase started on Beltway 8 and JFK around 2:45 a.m.

According to HCSO, a deputy attempted to stop the suspect operating the Switchblade, which deputies said is a three-wheel vehicle that is similar to a motorcycle. The suspect was traveling up to 100 mph, deputies said.

Investigators said the deputy crashed and totaled his patrol vehicle on Wilson Road, south of Beltway 8. Investigators said the deputy was not injured in the incident.

Deputies said the chase ended at Wallisville and Sheldon Road, and the suspect is in custody. The suspect will more than likely be charged with felony evading arrest, HCSO said.

