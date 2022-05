CenterPoint's Outage Tracker map on May 22 around 4:40 a.m.

HOUSTON – Multiple power outages are reported throughout the Houston area due to a line of thunderstorms.

As of 4:45 a.m.., more than 56,000 customers have lost power, according to CenterPoint’s Outage Map.

You can check the outage maps below:

Centerpoint Outage Map

Entergy Outage Map

Texas-New Mexico Power Outage Map

Statewide Power Outages