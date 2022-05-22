Man shot outside balcony in River Oaks apartment complex, police say

A man was shot outside of his balcony in River Oaks, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot at an apartment balcony in River Oaks late Saturday night, Houston police said.

It happened at around 11:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of Weslayan near Alabama Street.

According to HPD Lt. Izaguirre, officers responded to a shots fired call after bullets appeared to hit through a 4th floor bedroom window on Alabama Street.

30 minutes later, a man in his 20s walked outside on the balcony and that is when police said shots were fired twice, striking him in the chest.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said the victim did not appear to be a resident but rather visiting with residents who lived at the complex. There were a total of four people inside.

No other injuries were reported.