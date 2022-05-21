90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Road rage: Man shot to death during incident on SH-249, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Road rage, shooting
Breaking News Generic (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was shot to death during a road rage incident on Saturday afternoon.

According to Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at 18555 Tomball Parkway on SH-249 near Spring Cypress.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial details about the incident were limited.

HCSO investigators are en route.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter