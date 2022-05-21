Road rage: Man shot to death during incident on SH-249, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was shot to death during a road rage incident on Saturday afternoon.
According to Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at 18555 Tomball Parkway on SH-249 near Spring Cypress.
The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial details about the incident were limited.
HCSO investigators are en route.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at 18555 Tomball Pkwy. Preliminary: an adult male passenger was shot during a road-rage incident that occurred at SH-249 near Spring Cypress. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/6VLf6Fw2oD— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 21, 2022