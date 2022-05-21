Road rage: Man shot to death during incident on SH-249, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was shot to death during a road rage incident on Saturday afternoon.

According to Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at 18555 Tomball Parkway on SH-249 near Spring Cypress.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial details about the incident were limited.

HCSO investigators are en route.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.