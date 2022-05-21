90º

‘Knife-wielding’ suspect hit, killed by vehicle in SW Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Breaking news (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department officials are en route to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a driver in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, a knife-wielding suspect was hit and killed by a vehicle in the 9700 block of Beechnut Street on Saturday afternoon.

It is unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other at the time of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

