Husband accused of fatally stabbing wife in west Harris County home dies in custody, sheriff says

Man in custody after stabbing wife to death in Katy, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY – The man accused of fatally stabbing his wife, a Katy ISD school employee, was found dead inside a holding cell Saturday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Benjamin Pierce, 39, was found unresponsive inside his cell. Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that lifesaving measures were attempted.

Pierce was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no signs of apparent trauma or foul play.

Gonzalez said Pierce was inside a single-man cell at the time he was found unresponsive. An independent agency along with Houston police will conduct an investigation.

Pierce was arrested Friday morning when deputies said he stabbed his wife, Katy ISD school employee Leslie Ann Pierce, multiple times inside their home in the 3200 block of Painted Meadow Circle.

Pierce had called a family member and admitted to the stabbing, then called 911.

Investigators took Pierce into custody for questioning, at which at the time, it was learned the couple had been arguing about divorce and child custody that morning.