KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man stabbed his wife to death in Katy Friday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened in the 3200 block of Painted Meadow Cir.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately available. According to deputies, the man has been detained.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators are currently en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.