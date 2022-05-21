Air conditioning repairs underway after malfunction at Houston’s Hobby Airport, officials say

HOUSTON – Repairs are underway at Hobby Airport as air conditioning systems have malfunctioned.

According to an alert, all terminal areas of the airport are “currently experiencing elevated temperatures” due to a chiller causing issues with the air conditioning system.

Fans were placed throughout the airport to keep the area cool as terminals reached an internal temperature of 80 degrees.

Hobby airport employees passing out water to passengers after air conditioning malfunctioned @KPRC2https://t.co/hNtH84JmaQ pic.twitter.com/5MTlB7b5H6 — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) May 21, 2022

“We have our technicians on-site working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In the meantime, our team has deployed available fans at the security checkpoint,” Airport officials told KPRC 2.

Airport officials say bottles of water are being passed out to passengers.

The repairs could take hours.