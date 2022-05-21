88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Air conditioning repairs underway after malfunction at Houston’s Hobby Airport, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Hobby Airport, Air Conditioning

HOUSTON – Repairs are underway at Hobby Airport as air conditioning systems have malfunctioned.

According to an alert, all terminal areas of the airport are “currently experiencing elevated temperatures” due to a chiller causing issues with the air conditioning system.

Fans were placed throughout the airport to keep the area cool as terminals reached an internal temperature of 80 degrees.

“We have our technicians on-site working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In the meantime, our team has deployed available fans at the security checkpoint,” Airport officials told KPRC 2.

Airport officials say bottles of water are being passed out to passengers.

The repairs could take hours.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email