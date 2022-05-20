Suspect wanted for aggravated assault fatally shot by officers after pulling out gun in Seabrook: Pasadena PD

A suspect is dead after officers with the Pasadena Police Department said he pulled a gun out on them as they were approaching him at an apartment complex in Seabrook Thursday.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 2601 Repsdorph around 10:30 p.m.

Officers said the suspect was wanted for felony aggravated assault. When they arrived at the scene, they located the man in the parking lot.

According to investigators, police attempted to make contact and take the man into custody, when he produced a handgun.

Officers discharged their weapons when police said the suspect made an aggressive move with his firearm. Officers said they then shot the suspect and he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

No officers were injured in the incident. An investigation is currently underway.