ADORABLE PHOTOS: Kittens celebrate graduation from Houston SPCA neonatal kitten nursery

HOUSTON – Houston SPCA’s smallest felines are ready for the pomp and circumstance.

The animal organization said that over 193 neonatal kittens were cared for in the site’s lifesaving nursery, which opened in March.

Photos provided by the Houston SPCA showed the kittens holding a tiny graduation cap that signified their success. Some of the kittens wore the cap while others played with their golden tassel.

The 4-week-old kittens can now eat soft food on their own and will enter through Houston SPCA’s foster program where they’ll continue to grow strong and eventually enter the adoption program.

Last year, the Houston SPCA said over 439 newborn kittens and puppies were cared for in the nursery.

Houston SPCA also created an Amazon wish list for neonatal nursery items. You can view the list here.

View the ADORABLE photos below:

Kitten graduation at Houston SPCA (Houston SPCA)

