89º

LIVE

Local News

3 children found unattended inside apartment during fire, HCFMO says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County Fire Marshal's Office
Generic image of a fire truck. (Pixabay)

HARRIS – Three children were found unattended inside an apartment during a fire in east Harris County, according to Harris County Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters were en route to the Bayou Palms Apartments located in the 13400 block of Woodforest Boulevard Friday afternoon.

All three children were wbeing evaluated by firefighters.

The location of their parents is currently unknown.

HCFMO said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email