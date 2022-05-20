3 children found unattended inside apartment during fire, HCFMO says

HARRIS – Three children were found unattended inside an apartment during a fire in east Harris County, according to Harris County Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters were en route to the Bayou Palms Apartments located in the 13400 block of Woodforest Boulevard Friday afternoon.

All three children were wbeing evaluated by firefighters.

The location of their parents is currently unknown.

HCFMO said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.